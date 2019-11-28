Penta Security Named "Best Database Security Solution" Finalist in SC Magazine Awards for 2020

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Penta Security Systems announced that it has been nominated as a finalist for SC Magazine Awards for 2020 honored in the U.S, presented by SC Media. The award recognizes the thought-leading and innovative companies in numerous sectors of cybersecurity, and Penta Security's MyDiamo has been recognized as one of the finalists for "Best Database Security Solution" of the year 2020.

Along with its column-level encryption and simplest installation process for open-source DBMS, MyDiamo currently offers 2 different licenses for both non-commercial and commercial use, for NGOs and enterprises. As the world's first open-source database encryption solution, it aims to maximize the technical and financial benefits of its users through its powerful and user-friendly data security.

Since its release in 2013, MyDiamo has been advancing the database security scene by allowing it to be designed and deployed in various environments in order to best meet the standards. It also meets compliance standards such as HIPAA, PCI-DSS and provides regular updates to support open-source environments including MySQL, MariaDB, Percona, PostgreSQL, and operates on Linux and Windows.

"We are thrilled to be nominated as a finalist in the SC Magazine Awards 2020," said CSO of Penta Security, DS Kim. "As the importance of database encryption escalates, we will bolster our offerings to provide the optimal configuration with sufficient security to solve all concerns around database security management in organizations."

SC Magazine Awards is the leading reference point and industry gold standard for cybersecurity professionals, products and services, over the last 30 years. The awards are determined and judged by a list of expert panels of the cybersecurity industry. The winners will be announced in San Francisco at the awards gala ceremony on 25 February 2020.

About Penta Security