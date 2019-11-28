R.E.A. Holdings plc (RE.) R.E.A. Holdings plc: Further re preference dividend 28-Nov-2019 / 10:26 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. R.E.A. Holdings plc ("REA" or the "company") Further re preference dividend As anticipated in the company's half yearly report published in September 2019, the half yearly payment on the preference shares that falls due on 31 December 2019 will be deferred. The half yearly payment on the preference shares that was due on 30 June 2019 also continues to be deferred. The group is currently reviewing the budgets for the group for 2020 and their implications for the resumption of preference dividend payments in light of the recent rise in CPO prices. The conclusions regarding preference dividend payments will be announced in the company's next trading update expected to be released early in 2020. Enquiries: R.E.A Holdings plc Tel: 020 7436 7877 ISIN: GB0002349065 Category Code: FUR - . TIDM: RE. LEI Code: 213800YXL94R94RYG150 Sequence No.: 32097 EQS News ID: 923751 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 05:26 ET (10:26 GMT)