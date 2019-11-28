COMMERZBANK AG - Post-stab Rentenbank 0% € 1bn 2029

Post-stabilisation notice

28 November 2019

Not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.

Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank

EUR 1,000,000,000 senior, unsecured Notes due 2029

Post-Stabilisation Notice

Commerzbank (contact: Daniela Olt-Farrelly; telephone: +49 69 13623492) hereby gives notice that no stabilisation (within the meaning of Article 3.2 (d) of the Market Abuse Regulation (EU Regulation 596/2014) was undertaken by the Stabilising Managers named below in relation to the offer of the following securities.

Issuer: Landwirtschaftliche Rentenbank Guarantor (if any): Federal Republic of Germany ISIN: XS2084429963 Aggregate nominal amount: EUR 1,000,000,000.00 Description: 0.00% Notes due 27 November 2029 Stabilisation Coordinator:

Stabilisation Managers: Commerzbank AG

Citigroup

DekaBank

NatWest Markets

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to underwrite, subscribe for or otherwise acquire or dispose of any securities of the Issuer in any jurisdiction.

This announcement is not for distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States or any other jurisdiction in which such distribution would be unlawful.