NET ASSET VALUE BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59 The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of business on 27 November 2019 were: 630.08p Capital only 635.72p Including current year income 630.08p Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares) 635.72p Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares) Notes: 1. Investments have been valued on a bid price basis. 2. Following the share issuance of 200,000 ordinary shares on 27th November 2019, the Company has 73,940,326 ordinary shares in issue, excluding 6,590,000 which are held in treasury. 3. Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable deducted on the ex-dividend date.