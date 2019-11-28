Anzeige
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019
PR Newswire
28.11.2019 | 12:19
BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

London, November 27

 NET ASSET VALUE

BLACKROCK THROGMORTON TRUST PLC
5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59

The unaudited net asset values for BlackRock Throgmorton Trust plc at close of
business on 27 November 2019 were:

630.08p  Capital only
635.72p  Including current year income
630.08p  Capital only (adjusted for treasury shares)
635.72p  Including current year income (adjusted for treasury shares)

Notes:

1.        Investments have been valued on a bid price basis.

2.        Following the share issuance of 200,000 ordinary shares on 27th
November 2019, the Company has 73,940,326 ordinary shares in issue, excluding
6,590,000  which are held in treasury.

3.        Revenue items included in net asset value, with dividends payable
deducted on the ex-dividend date.
