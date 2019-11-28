Jubilant Biosys Commences Major Capacity Expansions for its Drug Discovery Services Business

BENGALURU, India, Nov. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jubilant Biosys, a Bengaluru-based subsidiary of Jubilant Lifesciences Limited, today announced commencement of two expansion projects in Greater Noida and Bengaluru.

Due to growing customer demand for its range of functional and integrated drug discovery services, Jubilant Biosys has started design and construction of brand new and state-of-the-art chemistry services laboratories on the existing Jubilant Greater Noida site. The chemistry FTE capacity will be doubled and operations are expected to commence from H2 2020. The new site can accommodate up to 500 Chemistry FTE's. The site will be designed for the highest global compliance standards and deliver superior speed and quality in the entire drug discovery process.

In Bengaluru, Jubilant Biosys has obtained a 10-acre plot in the Devanahalli Industrial Park which is adjacent to the International Airport. A completely new drug discovery services site will be constructed in phases for further expansions.

In addition, we have formed a new digital business unit comprising of Bio-Informatics, Data-curation for AI/ML, TrialStat EDC software as well as discovery focussed AI/ML capabilities. This business unit will also further expand on the new site and deliver increased benefits to our customers.

Marcel Velterop, President - Jubilant Biosys and CDMO, said: "The improving customer confidence earned through exemplary scientific execution and a positive outlook in the global drug discovery industry has resulted in the largest investment program in Jubilant Biosys since its inception. We will soon be able to offer our customers much improved capacity and services as well as ability to deliver an integrated IND package along with superior functional discovery services. A combination of the best talent and state-of-the-art technology and instrumentation will be offered to pursue drug discovery collaborations and help deliver new innovation to patients faster than ever. "

About Jubilant Biosys Limited:

Jubilant Biosys, a subsidiary of Jubilant Life sciences Ltd, an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company, has presence in Bengaluru and Noida in India. Jubilant Biosys offers contract research & development services for global pharmaceutical innovators. Biosys has demonstrated expertise in functional services such as Biology, DMPK, Toxicology as well as Medicinal Chemistry and PR&D and GMP scale-up capabilities up to phase II. It has integrated discovery expertise with a track record of over 75 programs in multiple therapeutic areas including but not limited to Oncology, Metabolic Disorders, Pain & Inflammation, CNS and expanding into Rare Diseases. In addition, it markets 'TrialStattm', a proprietary and flexible clinical trial data capture software and has started AI/ML activities in drug discovery under its Digital initiative. For more info: www.jubilantbiosys.com.

About Jubilant Life Sciences Limited:

Jubilant Life Sciences Limited is an integrated global pharmaceutical and life sciences company engaged in Pharmaceuticals, Life Science Ingredients and Drug Discovery & Development Solutions businesses. The Pharmaceutical segment is engaged in manufacturing and supply of Radiopharmaceuticals with a network of over 50 radio-pharmacies in the US, Allergy Therapy Products, Contract Manufacturing of Sterile Injectables & Non-sterile products, APIs and Solid Dosage Formulations through six USFDA approved manufacturing facilities in the US, Canada and India. The Life Science Ingredients segment, is engaged in Specialty Intermediates, Nutritional Products and Life Science Chemicals through five manufacturing facilities in India. Drug Discovery & Development Solutions comprises Drug Discovery Services (DDS) business through Jubilant Biosys Limited & Jubilant Chemsys Limited and Proprietary Drug Discovery business through Jubilant Therapeutics. DDS provides innovation and collaborative research through two world class research centers in India and Proprietary Drug Discovery is an innovative biopharmaceutical company developing breakthrough therapies in the area of oncology and auto-immune disorders. Jubilant Life Sciences Limited has a team of around 7,700 multicultural people across the globe and is committed to deliver value to its customers across over 100 countries. The Company is well recognized as a 'Partner of Choice' by leading pharmaceuticals and life sciences companies globally. For more info: www.jubl.com.

