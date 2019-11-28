The information presented in today's Äripäev about the audit carried out by Financial Supervision Authority in Coop Bank at the beginning of 2018 is based on the data of 2017 and refers to the problems and bottlenecks that came along with Krediidipank's customer base. In our response to Äripäev, we confirmed that Coop Bank's strategy is to focus on serving retail and business clients that are residents in Estonia. To implement this strategy, we have terminated more than 1,000 client relationships in 2017-2019, and with them, approximately EUR 130 million worth deposits have moved out of the bank. Coop Bank has moved out of serving non-resident clients. We have consistently implemented new technological and manual processes to avoid suspicious transactions on our client accounts. We have also renewed our entire anti-money laundering team within last 2 years. Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. It has 15 branch offices and 28 banking points all over the country. The number of clients using Coop Pank for their daily banking has reached 58,300. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people's homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti comprising 330 stores. Kerli Lõhmus CFO Tel: +372 56 800 425 e-mail: kerli.lohmus@cooppank.ee www.cooppank.ee