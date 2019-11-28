

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK), Germany's leading engine manufacturer, said, for 2020, the company expects an increase in operating profit in the high single-digit percentage range. The cash conversion rate is expected to be around 70 percent. MTU is also projecting high single-digit percentage revenue growth in the series production of commercial engines in 2020.



'This puts us on track to maintain our course of profitable growth going forward,' said Reiner Winkler, CEO of MTU Aero Engines AG.



In the longer term, MTU sees prospects for growth in all business segments.



