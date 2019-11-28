Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 27-November-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 363.50p INCLUDING current year revenue 372.10p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 357.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 365.87p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---