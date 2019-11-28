

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's producer prices fell for the fourth straight month in October, data from the statistical office Istat showed on Thursday.



The producer price index declined 3.0 percent year-on-year in October, following a 1.6 percent fall in September.



On a monthly basis, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent in October, reversing a 0.2 percent increase in the preceding month.



In the domestic market, producer prices remained unchanged compared to September and fell by 4.1 percent from a year ago in October.



Producer prices in the foreign market fell by 0.1 percent monthly and increased 0.2 percent annually.



