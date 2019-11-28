Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2019) - Sego Resources Inc. (TSXV: SGZ) is pleased to announce another drill target has been identified at Miner Mountain. A re-evaluation of drill core from the Cuba Zone identifies a high-grade porphyry with local zones of 1-2 percent (%) copper and 0.5 grams per tonne (g/t) gold that has been pervasively overprinted by later grade- destructive alteration. The porphyry is open beneath the level of current drilling and the destructive alteration is expected to be restricted to shallower levels based on similar alteration at alkalic porphyry deposits including New Afton (Tolman and Lipske, 2016) and Cadia East (Wilson, 2003).

This target was generated during a review of the property and its potential, undertaken by the company in conjunction with consultant Dr Alan Wilson, an expert in alkalic porphyry deposits who completed his PhD on the Cadia deposit in Australia and was recently the International Exploration Manager for Antofagasta Minerals.

"Recognising the high-grade porphyry at the Cuba Zone and understanding the reason for the loss of copper and gold mineralisation is a significant breakthrough. Testing deeper beneath this overprint is a compelling target and proceeding to a drill program in the first months of 2020 is a priority for the company," commented Sego CEO J. Paul Stevenson. "Adding a high-grade target at the Cuba Zone to the Empress, South Zone Gold-Copper and Sovereign geochemical and geophysical targets announced in mid-October only adds to the discovery potential at Miner Mountain."

Previously reported grades that show the tenor of the mineralization include:

DDH 12-21: 100 metres grading 0.95% copper and 0.55 g/t gold

DDH 12-26: 12.2 metres grading 1.16% copper and 0.76 g/t gold

PDH 11-94 82 metres grading 1.01% copper and 0.58 g/t gold

Intervals that retain some mineralization as windows within partially to pervasively overprinted include:

DDH 17-30: 105 metres grading 0.31% copper and 0.08 g/t gold

DDH 18-34: 18 metres grading 0.56% copper and 0.06g/t gold





Figure 1: Drillholes at the Cuba Zone shown at a 100 metre depth slice of chargability. Copper plotted downhole (5,000ppm copper equals 0.5% copper).

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/50202_f3d3a57d8441e9d0_002full.jpg





Figure 2: Long section of drilling at the Cuba Zone. Shallow percussion holes are removed for clarity. Mapped diorite is shown from relogging of four holes and a systematic program of relogging is required across the zone prior to drilling.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/50202_f3d3a57d8441e9d0_003full.jpg





Figure 3: The story in a photo. A sample from 254.4 metres in hole DDH 18-34 showing the later alteration pervasively replacing the earlier copper and magnetite alteration which strips the grade.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 3, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/1056/50202_f3d3a57d8441e9d0_004full.jpg

Miner Mountian is a copper-gold porphyry project located near Princeton, in the Quesnel terrane of south-central British Columbia, a productive belt containing the operating Copper Mountain (Copper Mountain/Mitsubishi Materials), New Afton (NewGold) and Highland Valley (Teck Resources) mines.

Qualified Person Statement

This news release was reviewed and approved by Selina Tribe, Ph.D., P.Geo., a Qualified Person under NI 43-101.

About the Company

Sego is 100% owner of the Miner Mountain project, an alkalic copper-gold porphyry exploration project near Princeton, British Columbia. The property is 2,056 hectares in size and is located 15 kilometres north of the Copper Mountain Mine operated by Copper Mountain Mining Corporation and Mitsubishi Copper. Sego has a Memorandum of Understanding with the Upper Similkameen Indian Band on whose Traditional Territory the Miner Mountain project is situated. Sego has received an Award of Excellence for its reclamation work at Miner Mountain.

