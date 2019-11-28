

MINNEAPOLIS (dpa-AFX) - Retail major Target Corp. announced a discount of $50 on this weekend for decoration items as customers are preparing for the festival season.



On Saturday, November 30, and Sunday, December 1, customers can avail $50 off on purchase of holiday tree, lights, gift wrap and décor worth $100 or more.



The company is providing special offers called 'HoliDeals', on every weekend beginning November 16 through December 16.



Target also urged customers to tune its site every Tuesday through December 10th to find out about the rest of HoliDeals this season.



Customers can choose their favorite items from Target stores to online at Target.com and on the Target app, with many items available through Order Pickup and Drive Up.



Target had earlier unveiled its holiday plans with same-day services, including free shipping, free order pickup, same-day delivery with its Shipt platform, and Drive Up. This holiday season, the retailer will offer a curated assortment of only-at-Target brands, partnerships with brands like Disney for Disney store 'shop-in-shop' locations, and its 'Gifts under $15' gifting collection.



Retailers in the U.S. are gearing up for this year's holiday season, the most crucial period of the year, by enticing customers with attractive holiday deals much earlier.



Walmart officially launched its online holiday sales on October 25. The retail giant's 'Black Friday' event started online on Wednesday, November 27, while its in-store event will begin at 6 p.m. local time on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28.



Best Buy is also offering discounts and free next-day delivery on thousands of items, ranging from tablets and headphones to espresso machines.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX