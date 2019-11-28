Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 28, 2019) - GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) (the "Company" or "GoldSpot") is pleased to announce the unaudited financial results of the Company, as at and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2019 (the "Financial Results").

Highlights for the three-month period ended September 30, 2019:

Increased consulting revenue by 615% to $750,911 from $104,944 for the three months ended September 30, 2018;

Non-recurring impairment of intangible assets of $927,378 due to the Company's decision to defer further development of Resource Quantamental; and

GoldSpot client Gran Colombia announced final assay results at its Segovia operations, acknowledging the role of the Company's technology in the exploration program.

Highlights for the nine-month period ended September 30, 2019:

Increased consulting revenue by 137% to $1,665,384 from $703,744 for the nine months ended September 30, 2019;

Completed a brokered private placement financing for aggregate gross proceeds of $7.6 million;

Completed a reverse takeover transaction with Duckworth Capital Corp. and commenced trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "SPOT"; and

Completed the quarter with total cash and cash equivalents and investments of $8.3 million.

The following are selected unaudited financial results as at and for the three and nine months-ended September 30, 2019 with comparatives:





Three months ended

September 30,



Nine months ended

September 30,





2019



2018



2019



2018

Consulting income $ 750,911

$ 104,944

$ 1,665,384

$ 703,744

Net change in unrealized gains (losses) on investments

(13,625 )

-



332,625



-

Operating, general and administrative1

(1,186,885 )

(389,231 )

(5,343,678 )

(1,464,350 ) Impairment of intangible assets

(927,378 )

-



(927,378 )

-

Net loss and comprehensive loss for the period

(1,362,253 )

(284,287 )

(4,145,711 )

(760,606 ) Loss per common share based on net loss for the period - basic and diluted

(0.01 )

(0.00 )

(0.05 )

(0.01 )

1The nine months ended September 30, 2019 includes $1,931,983 in non-recurring listing fees.

Statement of financial position highlights

September 30, 2019



December 31, 2018

Cash and cash equivalents $ 5,552,382

$ 1,367,966

Accounts receivable

219,681



497,600

Investments, at fair value

2,817,625



155,000

Intangible assets

-



334,015

Total assets

9,316,468



2,754,967

Total liabilities

1,383,086



672,918

Equity

7,933,382



2,082,049



GoldSpot's President and Chief Executive Officer Denis Laviolette commented: "We are pleased with our ongoing progress during the most recent quarter. With our client base taking advantage of the hot summer weather to execute their drilling programs, we took advantage of that seasonal sales cycle to focus on further refining our technology and generating new business. Our consulting revenue is up and we are concentrating our efforts on a strong finish to a pivotal year in our history."

Mr. Laviolette added, "We are proud of our work on Resource Quantamental, which we deployed internally in September. In developing RQ, we have created valuable intellectual property and compiled an extensive dataset that will serve GoldSpot in its other projects. For now, however, we do not see a clear path to monetizing the platform and have therefore decided to refocus our resources internally. As a result, IFRS requires us to impair the asset. We remain confident, however, in RQ's potential and continue to explore avenues to advancing it towards commercialization."

About GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp. (TSXV: SPOT) is a Canadian technology company transforming traditional industries using artificial intelligence and machine learning. As the first publicly-traded AI company in mineral exploration, GoldSpot Discoveries uses machine learning as a powerful extension of geological brainpower to unlock deep value in data. In addition to service offerings and strategic investments, GoldSpot has developed a first of its kind AI driven trading platform giving investors a new way to play the mining space.

For further information please contact:

Denis Laviolette, President, CEO and Director

GoldSpot Discoveries Corp.

647-992-9837

