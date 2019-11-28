The "Italy Retail Banking: Opportunities and Risks to 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Italy's total loan balances outstanding (including credit card balances, personal loan balances, and residential mortgage balances outstanding) recorded a marginal compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 1.1% during 2014-18 to reach 714.3bn ($818.2bn). Credit card balances outstanding was the fastest-growing credit segment during the review period. From 2018 onwards, Italy started observing a decelerating economic growth, primarily due to political instability and low levels of investment, making it one of the slowest-growing countries in Europe. Furthermore, Italy is expected to endure continued double-digit unemployment rates, stagnant gross household disposable income, and rising borrowing costs. The debt-averse nature of Italians is also anticipated to prevent the magnitude of overall household debt from rapidly increasing. Consequently, we anticipate the total loan balances outstanding to grow at a CAGR of 1.4% over 2019-23.
Italy's gross household savings rate declined from 10.4% in 2014 to 8.9% in 2018. Coupled with declining deposit interest rates, this led to a slow growth in Italian retail deposit balances. The trend is anticipated to continue over the coming years, with the retail deposit market forecast to record a CAGR of 1.0% over 2019-23 to reach 1.4tn ($1.6tn).
Based on our proprietary datasets, this report analyzes the Italian lending market, with a focus on the consumer lending segment. The report discusses in detail the credit card, personal, and mortgage loan markets, covering market size, competitors' market shares, and survey insights. The report also provides a market overview and insights on the retail deposit segment. In addition, it covers the key digital disruptors in Italy's retail lending segment.
Scope
- Residential mortgage loans in Italy registered a low review-period CAGR of 1.4%, primarily on account of a prolonged decline in housing prices.
- The personal loan market in Italy limped to a review-period CAGR of 0.7%. However, low interest rates and simple application processes will push personal loan balances.
- Despite, credit card debt recording the highest review-period CAGR, the overall credit card balances outstanding remain low in the country due to the debt-averse nature of Italians.
Key Topics Covered:
- Macroeconomic Overview
- Consumer Lending: Mortgage Loans
- Consumer Lending: Personal Loans
- Consumer Lending: Credit Card Loans
- Retail Deposits
- Digital Disruptors
- Recent Deals
- Appendix
Companies Mentioned
- Intesa Sanpaolo
- UniCredit
- Banco BPM
- Monte dei Paschi di Siena
- BNL
- UBI Banca
- Mediobanca
- Banca BPER
- Cariparma
- Banca Poste
- Younited Credit
- PerMicro
- Cofidis
- Illimity Bank
- Apulia Prontoprestito
- FinDynamic
- MBCredit Solutions
