At the request of Adventure Box Technology AB (publ), 556963-6599 Adventure Box Technology AB (publ) shares will be traded on First North Growth Market as from December 02, 2019. Short name: ADVBOX ------------------------------------------------------ Number of shares: 9,142,400 ------------------------------------------------------ ISIN code: SE0012955276 ------------------------------------------------------ Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------------ Order book ID: 185959 ------------------------------------------------------ Company Registration Number: 556963-6599 ------------------------------------------------------ Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------------ Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ------------------------------------------------------ Trading currency: SEK ------------------------------------------------------ Classification Code Name ---------------------------- To be updated To be updated ---------------------------- To be updated To be updated ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, FNCA Sweden AB. For further information, please call FNCA Sweden AB on +46852800399.