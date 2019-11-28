A unit of Dubai-based Amea Power will build the project in Blitta prefecture, in the center of the West African country, with all electricity to be sold to Togo Electric Power Co. (CEET) under a long-term power purchase agreement.With just one tweet, Marc D. Ably-Bidamon, Togo's Minister of Mines and Energy, kicked off the development of the country's second major PV project: J'ai procédé ce mardi, 26 Nov. à la signature de la convention de Concession pour la conception, le financement, la construction, la mise en service…de la centrale solaire photovoltaïque de 50MWc de Blitta par AMEA POWER. ...

