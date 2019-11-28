Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 853686 ISIN: JP3672400003 Ticker-Symbol: NISA 
Tradegate
28.11.19
13:56 Uhr
5,688 Euro
+0,070
+1,25 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
NIKKEI-225
1-Jahres-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,596
5,666
15:16
5,582
5,688
13:57
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
NISSAN
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NISSAN MOTOR CO LTD5,688+1,25 %