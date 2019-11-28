Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 806276 ISIN: US9001112047 Ticker-Symbol: TUL1 
Tradegate
26.11.19
20:02 Uhr
5,250 Euro
-0,050
-0,94 %
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
5,250
5,300
15:15
5,250
5,300
12:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
TURKCELL
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
TURKCELL ILETISIM HIZMETLERI AS ADR5,250-0,94 %