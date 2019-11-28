Quantzig, a global data analytics and advisory firm, that delivers actionable analytics solutions to resolve complex business problems announces the completion of their recent article that highlights the business benefits of sentiment analysis in the insurance industry

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005279/en/

With the growing competitive pressures, the insurance industry faces the challenge of cost-cutting, boosting margins, and reducing litigation costs. Learn how to combat these challenges with Quantzig's sentiment analysis solutions for the insurance industry. Request a FREE proposal!

Quantzig offers cutting-edge data science and social media sentiment analysis solutions to address the big data needs of commercial establishments from different verticals. Our analytics team includes advanced analytics experts and data scientists with expertise in data mining, social media analytics, computational social science, artificial intelligence as well as industry experts with a proven ability to build efficient and reliable data management systems to meet the diverse needs of businesses.

The answers for most questions are hidden in your data sets. You just need to know how to analyze those data sets to obtain actionable insights. We provide you with tools and the ability to realize the true potential of social media data. Talk to our analytics experts for more insights.

How Can Sentiment Analysis Help Companies in the Insurance Industry?

Fraud Detection Voice of the Customer Analytics Claims Management Detailed sentiment analysis of social media datasets allows companies to analyze the patterns in insurance claims and settlement notes. Additionally, a sentiment analysis dataset can help in quick decision making by using well-defined KPIs. Insurance firms are trying to understand their customers by conducting surveys. Sentiment analysis allows users to classify interactions based on the marketing channels used, the products/services offered, and the operations being employed. The analysis of claims and complaints is another key area for the use of sentiment analysis datasets. Complaints can be classified according to the products, services, or operations of insurance companies regardless of the inbound channel.

According to the sentiment analysis experts at Quantzig, "Sentiment analysis relates to the methods, techniques, and processes used to retrieve information about a customer's perception of a product, service or a brand in general."

At Quantzig, we understand the impact that a sentiment analysis dataset can have on your business. And to help insurance companies succeed amidst the growing competition, our team of analytics experts has listed three promising ways in which a sentiment analysis dataset can manage risks more effectively to maximize ROI and gain a competitive advantage in the market.

Wonder how you can build the most effective social media strategy using sentiment analysis? We can help you get started. Schedule a FREE solution demo to get a glimpse of our social media sentiment analysis capabilities.

Business Benefits of Sentiment Analysis in the Insurance Industry

Reduces the workload of customer service centers

Shortens response time

Helps in easy detection of fraudulent activities

Request for more information (http://bit.ly/35FMbgn) to gain access to the latest analytics case studies, white papers, and reports in your industry!

Read the complete article for comprehensive insights: http://bit.ly/2XUX7UX

About Quantzig

Quantzig is a global analytics and advisory firm with offices in the US, UK, Canada, China, and India. For more than 15 years, we have assisted our clients across the globe with end-to-end data modeling capabilities to leverage analytics for prudent decision making. Today, our firm consists of 120+ clients, including 45 Fortune 500 companies. For more information on our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.quantzig.com/request-for-proposal

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005279/en/

Contacts:

Press Contact

Quantzig

Anirban Choudhury

Marketing Manager

US: +1 630 538 7144

UK: +44 208 629 1455

https://www.quantzig.com/contact-us