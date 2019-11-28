Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Donnerstag, 28.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! Es ist vollbracht: Der größte Cannabisproduzent der Welt...
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0LGQR ISIN: GB00B1L8B624 Ticker-Symbol: IJIA 
Frankfurt
28.11.19
14:45 Uhr
3,238 Euro
+0,004
+0,12 %
Branche
Hotels/Tourismus
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
EI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EI GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
3,234
3,394
16:15
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
EI GROUP
EI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
EI GROUP PLC3,238+0,12 %