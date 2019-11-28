Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist (WLDD LN) Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:15 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI World UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 206.9433 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 13353644 CODE: WLDD LN ISIN: FR0010315770 ISIN: FR0010315770 Category Code: NAV TIDM: WLDD LN Sequence No.: 32133 EQS News ID: 923991 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 28, 2019 09:15 ET (14:15 GMT)