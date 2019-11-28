Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc (MVAM LN) Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:16 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE Emerging Minimum Variance UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 96.9371 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 78135 CODE: MVAM LN ISIN: LU1237527673 ISIN: LU1237527673 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MVAM LN Sequence No.: 32190 EQS News ID: 924107 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 28, 2019 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)