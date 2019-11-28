Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (USIX LN) Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor USD Corporate Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 107.7033 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 794200 CODE: USIX LN ISIN: LU1285959703 ISIN: LU1285959703 Category Code: NAV TIDM: USIX LN Sequence No.: 32193 EQS News ID: 924113 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)