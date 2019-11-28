Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc (INFU LN) Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor US$ 10Y Inflation Expectations UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 103.0197 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1991000 CODE: INFU LN ISIN: LU1390062831 ISIN: LU1390062831 Category Code: NAV TIDM: INFU LN Sequence No.: 32198 EQS News ID: 924123 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)