Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (U71G LN) Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core iBoxx $ Treasuries 7-10Y (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 100.2166 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1116000 CODE: U71G LN ISIN: LU1407888053 ISIN: LU1407888053 Category Code: NAV TIDM: U71G LN Sequence No.: 32201 EQS News ID: 924129 End of Announcement EQS News Service

