Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist (UHYG LN) Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor BofAML $ High Yield Bond UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 105.6733 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 200000 CODE: UHYG LN ISIN: LU1435356149 ISIN: LU1435356149 Category Code: NAV TIDM: UHYG LN Sequence No.: 32212 EQS News ID: 924151 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)