Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (TIPG LN) Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core US TIPS (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 104.9952 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 9553115 CODE: TIPG LN ISIN: LU1452600270 ISIN: LU1452600270 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TIPG LN Sequence No.: 32218 EQS News ID: 924163 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 09:17 ET (14:17 GMT)