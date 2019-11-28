Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc (100H LN) Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor FTSE 100 UCITS ETF - Monthly Hedged to USD - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 134.3943 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 24200 CODE: 100H LN ISIN: LU1650492504 ISIN: LU1650492504 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 100H LN Sequence No.: 32239 EQS News ID: 924205 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 28, 2019 09:18 ET (14:18 GMT)