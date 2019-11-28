Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (LCUS LN) Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor Core Morningstar US (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 11.5761 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 4905600 CODE: LCUS LN ISIN: LU1781540957 ISIN: LU1781540957 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LCUS LN Sequence No.: 32246 EQS News ID: 924219 End of Announcement EQS News Service

