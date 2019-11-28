Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc (LESU LN) Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:18 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI USA ESG Trend Leaders (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 23.7397 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 1016403 CODE: LESU LN ISIN: LU1792117696 ISIN: LU1792117696 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LESU LN Sequence No.: 32256 EQS News ID: 924239 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 09:18 ET (14:18 GMT)