Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc (TURL LN) Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor MSCI Turkey UCITS ETF - Acc DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 29.9827 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 2831216 CODE: TURL LN ISIN: LU1900067601 ISIN: LU1900067601 Category Code: NAV TIDM: TURL LN Sequence No.: 32285 EQS News ID: 924301 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 09:19 ET (14:19 GMT)