Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) (LSPX LN) Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD): Net Asset Value(s) 28-Nov-2019 / 15:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: Lyxor S&P 500 UCITS ETF - Dist (USD) DEALING DATE: 27-Nov-2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 32.3221 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 99545143 CODE: LSPX LN ISIN: LU0496786657 ISIN: LU0496786657 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LSPX LN Sequence No.: 32155 EQS News ID: 924035 End of Announcement EQS News Service

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 28, 2019 09:28 ET (14:28 GMT)