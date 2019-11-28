A new paper published by the U.S. National Renewable Energy Laboratory delves into the potential of hybrid power plants combining wind and solar generation. Development of such plants, according to the lab, is driven by the need to increase profitability and consider metrics beyond levelized cost of electricity, taking into account time varying revenues and better managing these renewables inherent variability."A paradigm shift is underway," according to the United States National Renewable Energy Laboratory (NREL), "With renewable energy growing to 10%-20% or more of overall electricity generation, ...

