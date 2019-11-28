The "Polycarbonate Diols Market by form (Solid, Liquid), Molecular Weight (g/mol) (<1000, 1000 Below 2000, 2000 Above), Application (Synthetic Leathers, Paints Coatings, Adhesives Sealants, Elastomers), and Region Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global polycarbonate diols market size is estimated at USD 200 million in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 255 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5%.

The increasing environmental regulations resulting in the use of better polyurethane material is expected to drive the market

Polycarbonate diol has been extensively used to produce several polyurethane materials of excellent quality and performance. Moreover, the rising environmental awareness and imposition of stringent regulation across the globe, the industrial preference has been a shift from solvent-based towards water-based polyurethane materials. To mitigate this, instead of traditional polyols, polycarbonate can be used to improve the hydrolysis resistance of Polyurethane materials. Thus, the polycarbonate diols can be used widely in the production of the waterborne polyurethane materials.

Solid form is expected to maintain ascendancy over the forecast period

Generally, solid polycarbonate diols impart high resistance to hydrolysis, oxidation, stain, and wear in polyurethane products as compare to polyether and polyester polyols. At low temperatures, solid polycarbonate diols offer optimum performance, strength, high thermal stability, and high mechanical properties, among others. In terms of demand, solid polycarbonate diols are consumed mainly in synthetic leathers followed by paints and coatings application. Thus, growing demand from these applications will drive the polycarbonate diols market over the forecast period.

1000 G/MOL below 2,000 G/MOL segment is expected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period in the polycarbonate diols market

By molecular weight, the 1000 g/mol below 2,000 g/mol segment is estimated to register healthy growth in demand over the forecast period. These polyols have relatively low viscosity as compared to 2,000 g/mol above. These polycarbonate diols offer excellent hydrolytic stability against acids, bases, corrosive solvents, and other toxic chemicals, among others. Produced polyurethane possesses significant strength and mechanical properties owing to which it is predominately used in synthetic leather applications. The rising demand for synthetic leather in the automotive industry will drive growth in this segment.

Significant growth in the adoption of high-performance synthetic leather across the industry, a key to polycarbonate diols market growth

Due to the performance advantages of synthetic leather, it has replaced natural leather not only in the fields of furniture, clothing, luggage, bags, shoes, etc., but also in automotive seat interiors, and interior decoration, among others. With the increase in the production of synthetic leather-based products and the structural upgrading of the industry, the demand for high-quality, functional polyurethane from synthetic leather manufacturers is continuously growing across the globe.

Polyurethane resins produced from polycarbonate diols possess excellent hydrolysis resistance, chemical resistance, abrasion resistance, and heat resistance, among others. Further, these high-performance polyurethane resins, when used in the production of synthetic or natural leather, help to improve its durability and stain resistance, among others. Thus, the rising demand for synthetic leather across the globe will drive the market over the forecast period.

APAC to be the largest and fastest-growing polycarbonate diols market during the forecast period

APAC to be the largest and fastest-growing market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for synthetic leather and paints coatings in China and other countries with supportive government policies will drive the growth of the polycarbonate diols market in the APAC region. Rising environmental awareness and stringent regulation support the growth of eco-friendly chemicals markets. Polycarbonate diols are eco-friendly and impart high-performance characteristics in polyurethane that, in turn, helps for the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for PU-based synthetic leathers in the automotive and textile industries provide the stimulus for the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape

The major players in the polycarbonate diols market are Ube Industries Ltd. (Japan), Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Covestro Ag (Germany), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), Daicel Corporation (Japan), Perstorp Group (Sweden), Saudi Arabian Oil Co. (Saudi Arabia), GRR Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd.(India), and Chemwill Asia Co. Ltd. (China), among others.

Research Coverage

This research report categorizes the global polycarbonate diols market based on form, molecular weight, application, and region. The report includes detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market, such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges. Detailed analysis of the key market players provides insights into business overviews, services, key strategies, and recent developments associated with the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will help the leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

This report segments the global polycarbonate diols market comprehensively and provides the closest approximations of market sizes for the overall market and subsegments across verticals and regions.

The report will help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on the key market drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

This report will help stakeholders understand the major competitors and gain insights to enhance their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes expansions, acquisitions, and agreements.

Key Topics Covered

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Polycarbonate Diols Market

4.2 APAC: Polycarbonate Diols Market, By Molecular Weight and Country, 2018

4.3 Polycarbonate Diols Market, By Form

4.4 Polycarbonate Diols Market, By Application

4.5 Polycarbonate Diols Market, By Major Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Synthetic Leather Across the Globe

5.2.1.2 Growing Demand for High-Performance Pu Products in the Automotive Industry

5.2.1.3 Rising Demand for Water-Based Polyurethane System

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Compared to Conventional Polyols

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Government Regulations Pertaining to Eco-Friendly Chemicals

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Controlling Prices to Ensure Affordability

5.3 YC and YCC Shift

5.3.1 YC Shift

5.3.2 YCC Shift

5.4 Supply Chain Analysis

5.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.5.1 Threat of Substitutes

5.5.2 Threat of New Entrants

5.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.5.4 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.6 Manufacturing Process Overview

5.6.1 Conventional Phosgene Method

5.6.2 Transesterification Method

5.6.3 Ring-Opening Polymerization Method

5.6.4 Carbon Dioxide (Co2) Method

5.7 Industry Trends

5.7.1 Consolidation and Expansion of Production Facilities

5.7.2 Development of Advanced Manufacturing Process

5.8 Polycarbonate Diol Patent Analysis

5.8.1 Insights

5.8.2 Top Assignees

6 Polycarbonate Diols Market, By Molecular Weight

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Below 1,000 G/Mol

6.2.1 Steady Growth in Demand From Paints Coatings Industry is Expected to Drive the Market

6.3 1000 G/Mol Below 2,000 G/Mol

6.3.1 Rising Demand From Synthetic Leather Application is Favorable for the Market

6.4 2000 G/Mol Above

6.4.1 APAC is Expected to Hold Significant Share of the Market in This Segment

7 Polycarbonate Diols Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Solid

7.2.1 Robust Growth in Demand From Synthetic Leather Application is Contributing to the Market Growth

7.3 Liquid

7.3.1 Increasing Demand for Waterborne Paints Coatings is Fueling the Market

8 Polycarbonate Diols Market, By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Synthetic Leather

8.2.1 The Adoption of High-Performance Synthetic Leather is A Key to Market Growth

8.3 Paints Coatings

8.3.1 Increasing Demand for Waterborne Paints Coatings is Adding to Polycarbonate Diols Demand

8.4 Adhesives Sealants

8.4.1 Growth in Demand for High-Performance Adhesives is Expected to Drive the Demand for Polycarbonate Diols

8.5 Elastomers

8.5.1 Booming Demand for Pu Elastomer Will Spearhead the Market

8.6 Others

9 Polycarbonate Diol Market, By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 APAC

9.2.1 China

9.2.1.1 Growth of the Manufacturing Sector in China is Helpful for the Market

9.2.2 Japan

9.2.2.1 Strong Production CAPACity, Coupled With A Huge Automotive Manufacturing Base, is Expected to Drive the Market

9.2.3 India

9.2.3.1 Significant Growth in Fdi and Change in Policies for Industrial Sector Growth are Expected to Spur the Demand

9.2.4 South Korea

9.2.4.1 The Steady Growth of the End-Use Industries is Likely to Increase the Demand During the Forecast Period

9.2.5 Rest of APAC

9.3 North America

9.3.1 US

9.3.1.1 Growth in Demand for Polyurethane is the Governing Factor for the Market

9.3.2 Canada

9.3.2.1 Slow Economic Growth is Estimated to Hamper the Market

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.3.1 The Steady Growth of the Manufacturing Sector is Promising for the Market

9.4 Europe

9.4.1 Germany

9.4.1.1 Proactive Implementation of the Green Economy is Expected to Help in the Market Growth

9.4.2 UK

9.4.2.1 Manufacturing Sector Growth is Propelling the Market

9.4.3 France

9.4.3.1 France is the Second-Largest Country in the Production of Synthetic Leather and Polyurethane

9.4.4 Russia

9.4.4.1 Recuperation From Economic Slowdown Will Be Favorable for the Market Growth

9.4.5 Italy

9.4.5.1 The Polycarbonate Diols Market is Driven Mainly By the Synthetic Leather and Paints Coating Applications

9.4.6 Spain

9.4.6.1 Leather Finishing Application is Expected to Drive the Market

9.4.7 Rest of Europe

9.5 RoW

9.5.1 South America

9.5.1.1 The Growth of the Paints Coatings Market is Expected to Boost the Demand for Polycarbonate Diols in the Region

9.5.2 Middle East Africa

9.5.2.1 Diversification From Oil Toward Other Industries is Expected to Trigger the Growth of the Market

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Market Share Ranking of Key Players

10.2.1 UBE Industries

10.2.2 Asahi Kasei Corporation

10.2.3 Saudi Arabian Oil Co.

10.2.4 Covestro AG

10.3 Competitive Scenario

10.3.1 Expansion

10.3.2 New Product Launch

11 Company Profiles

11.1 UBE Industries, Ltd.

11.2 Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

11.3 Asahi Kasei Corporation

11.4 Covestro AG

11.5 Tosoh Corporation

11.6 Daicel Corporation

11.7 Perstorp Group

11.8 Saudi Arabian Oil Company

11.9 GRR Fine Chem Pvt. Ltd.

11.10 Chemwill Asia Co. Ltd.

11.11 Caffaro Industrie Spa

11.12 Cromogenia Units S.A.

11.13 Guangdong Dazhi Environmental Protection Technology Incorporated Company

11.14 Hubei Jusheng Technology Co. Ltd.

11.15 Kuraray Co. Ltd.

11.16 Jiangsu Chemical Industry Research Institutes Co. Ltd.

11.17 Sumitomo Bakelite Co. Ltd.

11.18 Qingdao Huayuan Polymer Co. Ltd.

11.19 Erca Advanced Polymer Solutions Srl

11.20 Merck KGaA

