Regulatory News:
In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 29, 2019 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TOTAL S.A. (Paris:FP) (LSE:TTA) (NYSE:TOT) (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) from November 21, 2019 to November 27, 2019:
Transaction date
Total daily
Daily weighted
Amount of
Market
21.11.2019
554,352
48.5976
26,940,177
XPAR
21.11.2019
89,215
48.5178
4,328,516
CHIX
21.11.2019
29,948
48.5415
1,453,721
TRQX
21.11.2019
61,732
48.6173
3,001,243
BATE
22.11.2019
464,678
49.3039
22,910,438
XPAR
22.11.2019
54,943
49.2919
2,708,245
CHIX
22.11.2019
29,917
49.3516
1,476,452
TRQX
22.11.2019
58,926
49.2960
2,904,816
BATE
25.11.2019
432,521
49.2273
21,291,841
XPAR
25.11.2019
39,971
49.2384
1,968,108
CHIX
25.11.2019
25,869
49.2666
1,274,478
TRQX
25.11.2019
111,194
49.1529
5,465,508
BATE
26.11.2019
562,551
48.6220
27,352,355
XPAR
26.11.2019
115,271
48.5681
5,598,493
CHIX
26.11.2019
45,959
48.6335
2,235,147
TRQX
26.11.2019
99,137
48.5585
4,813,944
BATE
27.11.2019
455,066
48.2682
21,965,217
XPAR
27.11.2019
59,971
48.2754
2,895,124
CHIX
27.11.2019
36,888
48.2777
1,780,868
TRQX
27.11.2019
69,582
48.2709
3,358,786
BATE
Total
3,397,691
48.7753
165,723,475
Transaction details
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the Total website: https://www.total.com/en/investors/shares-and-dividends/Total-shares/Company-share-transactions
About Total
Total is a major energy player, which produces and markets fuels, natural gas and low-carbon electricity. Our 100,000 employees are committed to better energy that is safer, more affordable, cleaner and accessible to as many people as possible. Active in more than 130 countries, our ambition is to become the responsible energy major.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005536/en/
Contacts:
Total
Media Relations: +33 1 47 44 46 99 l presse@total.com l @TotalPress
Investor Relations: +44 (0)207 719 7962 l ir@total.com