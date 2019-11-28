

FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss stock market bounced back and forth across the unchanged line on Thursday before finally ending the session just barely in the red - in line with most other European bourses.



The market was choppy as investors weighed solid GDP data against concerns over global trade. The drop halted the four-day winning streak in which it had advanced more than 190 points or 1.9 percent.



The SMI eased 0.12 points or 0.00 percent to finish at 10,529.14 after trading between 10,503.73 and 10,538.99.



Among the actives, Sika tumbled 0.93 percent, while Swiss Re jumped 0.61 percent, Julius Bar climbed 0.59 percent, Compagnie Financiere Richemont dropped 0.42 percent, Credit Suisse sank 0.34 percent, Novartis added 0.27 percent, UBS lost 0.20 percent, Lafarge Holcim dipped 0.12 percent and Zurich Insurance was unchanged.



Germany's Dax shed 41.49 points or 0.31 percent to 13,245.58, while London's FTSE fell 13.35 points or 0.18 percent to 7,416.43 and the CAC 40 in France sank 14.12 points or 0.24 percent to 5,912.72.



European stocks in general declined on Thursday amid concerns that a new U.S. law calling for support for pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong could undermine negotiations on a trade deal.



But Switzerland's economic growth accelerated unexpectedly in the third quarter driven by exports, the State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) revealed on Thursday.



Gross domestic product grew 0.4 percent sequentially in the third quarter, after rising 0.3 percent a quarter ago. Economists had forecast the rate to ease to 0.2 percent.



On a yearly basis, growth advanced to 1.1 percent from 0.2 percent in the second quarter. This was also faster than the expected 0.8 percent expansion.



