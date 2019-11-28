The data center rack market size is expected to post a CAGR of close to 5% during the period 2019-2023, according to the latest market research report by Technavio. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005458/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled global data center rack PDU market 2019-2023. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The growth of big data analytics is one of the critical drivers of the data center rack market. Big data analytics simplifies the complicated and unstructured data generated by enterprises and consumer-based applications, which is stored in an extensive set of storage devices in data centers. The growing number of storage devices is expected to boost the demand for data center racks as they are used to house IT equipment such as servers, storage devices, and network equipment. These racks are available in the market in different sizes such as 47U, 48U, and 51U racks.

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR30717

As per Technavio, the growth of hyperscale data centers will have a positive impact on the market and contribute to its growth significantly over the forecast period. This research report also analyzes other important trends and market drivers that will affect market growth over 2019-2023.

Data Center Rack Market: Growth of Hyperscale Data Centers

The growth of hyperscale data centers will be one of the key data center rack market trends during the forecast period. The need for hyperscale data centers is increasing due to the generation of a massive amount of data through smart homes, smart grids, and smart cities. The hyperscale data center require wider racks and advanced server design and storage devices to accommodate more components including network equipment. This requirement is expected boost the demand for data centers racks during the forecast period.

"Other factors such as implementation of SDDCs, and the adoption of mini data centers will have a significant impact on the growth of the data center rack market value during the forecast period," says a senior analyst at Technavio.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Data Center Rack Market: Segmentation Analysis

This market research report segments the data center rack market by type (server rack and network rack) and geographical regions (MEA, South America, APAC, North America, and Europe).

The North American region led the data center rack market in 2018, followed by Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA respectively. The growth of the data center rack market share in North America can be attributed to factors such as increase in the construction of new data centers and the renovation of existing data centers in the region.

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report, such as the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Request a free sample report

Some of the key topics covered in the report include:

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market characteristics

Market segmentation analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market size and forecast

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation

Geographical Segmentation

Regional comparison

Key leading countries

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendors covered

Vendor classification

Market positioning of vendors

Competitive scenario

About Technavio

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191128005458/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com