SARAJEVO, November 28 (WNM/Reuters/Maja Zuvela) - Environmental campaign groups urged the new European Commission on Thursday to stop the expansion of hydropower projects and address their development in accession negotiations with countries seeking to join the European Union. A study (https://file.wwf.at/d/0d4d1f102a5343a98d60/files/?p=%2FEuropean%20Hydropower%20report%202019.pdf) released on Thursday by EuroNatur, Riverwatch, World Wildlife Fund (WWF) and GEOTA highlighted failures by governments ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...