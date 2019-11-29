PJX Resources Inc.: PJX Resources Announces Extension of Private Placement

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2019 / PJX Resources Inc. (TSXV:PJX.V) ("the Company") is pleased to announce an extension for completion of its non-brokered private placement (the "Offering"), previously announced in its news release of October 15, 2019.

The Offering is expected to close in two tranches with the second and final tranche expected to close on or before December 20, 2019. Closing of the Offering is subject to certain conditions customary for financings of this kind, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals including approval and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange.

The terms of the Offering provide for the issuance of up up to ten million units through the issuance of Flow Through ("Flow Through Unit") and Non-flow Through Units ("Unit") at a price of $0.17 per Flow Through Unit and $0.15 per Unit.

Each Flow-through Unit will consist of one common share to be issued as a "flow-through share" within the meaning of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the "Flow-through Shares") and one common share purchase warrant. Each Unit will consist of one common share and one common share purchase warrant. Each warrant, whether acquired as part of a Flow-through Unit or Unit, will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.25 for 36 months following completion of the Offering.

The Offering, and any modifications to it, is subject to compliance with applicable securities laws and to receipt of the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company may pay finders' fees in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company reserves the right to increase the size of the Offering or to modify the type, nature and/or price of the units for any reason. The securities issuable in connection with this Offering will be subject to a hold period in Canada which will run for four months from the date of the closing of the Offering.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering for expenditures on its properties located in Cranbrook, British Columbia and for general working capital. The gross proceeds from the issuance of the Flow-through Shares shall be used to fund exploration expenditures on the Cranbrook Properties and will qualify as Canadian exploration expenses (as defined in the "Income Tax Act (Canada)").

About PJX Resources Inc.

PJX is a mineral exploration company focused on building shareholder value and community opportunity through the exploration and development of mineral resources with a focus on gold and base metals. PJX's properties are located in the historical mining area of Cranbrook and Kimberley, British Columbia. Please refer to our web site http://www.pjxresources.com for additional information.

Forward-Looking Information

This News Release contains forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements which relate to future events. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to exploration results, the success of exploration activities, mine development prospects, completion of economic assessments, and future gold production. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may", "appears to", "should", "expects", "plans", "anticipates", believes", "estimates", "predicts", "potential", or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements expressed or implied by these forward-looking-statements.

Although PJX has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

