Blockchain Holdings Ltd.: Blockchain Holdings Announces Closing of Convertible Debenture Offering

TORTOLA, BRITISH VIRGIN ISLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2019 / Blockchain Holdings Ltd. (the "Company") (CSE:BCX) is pleased to announce it has closed a non-brokered, private placement offering of convertible debentures (the "Debentures") of the Company at a price of $1,000 per Debenture for gross proceeds of $264,000 (the "Offering"). The Offering was originally announced on September 13, 2019.

The Debentures bear interest at 6.5% per annum on an accrual basis, calculated and payable quarterly, maturing on November 28, 2020 (the "Maturity Date") that is 12 months from the date of issuance on November 28, 2019 (the "Closing Date").

The Debentures, together with any interest accrued but unpaid, may be convertible, in whole or in part, at any time before the Maturity Date, into common shares of the Company (each, a "Share") at $0.60 per Share, if converted at any time before one year from the Closing Date.

The Debentures are subject to a statutory four month and one day hold period, which expires on March 29, 2019

James Passin, a director of the Company and Chairman of the Board, acquired an aggregate of $134,000 in Debentures through a combination of a cash payment of $50,000 and debt settlement of $84,000 which constituted a "related-party transaction" as defined under Multilateral Instrument 61-101-Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company is exempt from the formal valuation requirement of Section 5.4 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.5(b) of MI 61-101 and exempt from the minority approval requirements of Section 5.6 of MI 61-101 pursuant to Subsection 5.7(a) of MI 61-101.

The proceeds of the Offering will be used for the funding of strategic acquisitions including the investment in Airbeam Wireless Technologies Inc. (please refer to the February 27, 2019 and March 25, 2019 news releases), general corporate purposes, development of proprietary indexes and ancillary data products for emerging blockchain and digital currency markets.

About Blockchain Holdings Ltd.

Blockchain Holdings is developing a suite of services that provide investors and fund managers with unique insights into the growing ecosystem of crypto-assets as well as actively seeking other opportunities in the technology sector. Through our proprietary portal BCXdata.com, it captures and aggregates data from different blockchains which gives users an institutional-grade analysis package that forms the basis for an extended suite of product offerings in the future.

