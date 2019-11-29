

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - Morgan Stanley (MS) terminated or placed on leave at least four traders over an alleged mismarking of securities that concealed losses of between $100 million and $140 million, Bloomberg reported citing people with the matter.



The company is investigating the suspected mis-marking, which was linked to emerging-market currencies.



The traders who have been identified as part of the probe include Scott Eisner and Rodrigo Jolig, both based in London, and two senior New York-based colleagues, Thiago Melzer and Mitchell Nadel, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX