AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B (LUXU) AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B: Net Asset Value(s) 29-Nov-2019 / 05:17 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Net Asset Value(s)* FUND: AMUNDI ETF S&P GLOBAL LUXURY UCITS - B DEALING DATE: 28/11/2019 NAV PER SHARE: USD: 146.0274 NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 16100 CODE: LUXU ISIN: LU1681048713 Category Code: NAV TIDM: LUXU Sequence No.: 32359 EQS News ID: 924587 End of Announcement EQS News Service

November 28, 2019 23:17 ET (04:17 GMT)