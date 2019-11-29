29 November 2019

Press Release

GAM Holding AG: Senior management change

GAM Holding AG announces that Matthew Beesley has decided to leave the firm. He joined the firm in 2017 and last year he was appointed to GAM Holding AG's Group Management Board.

Due to Matt's work successfully restructuring the team, his role as group head of investments will not be replaced. His business management duties will be assumed by the respective heads of the two investment groups: Systematic and Solutions (includes Private Client); and Discretionary. His responsibilities for front office controls and trading will fall under the remit of Steve Rafferty, Group COO. Matt will continue to work over the coming months to ensure a smooth transition of his responsibilities.

Matt did not manage any client money at GAM so his departure will not have any impact on the investment management of our funds or mandates.

For further information please contact:

Media Relations: Investor Relations:

Marc Duckeck Tobias Plangg

T +41 58 426 62 65 T +41 58 426 31 38

Visit us at: www.gam.com

Follow us on: Twitter and LinkedIn

About GAM

GAM is a leading independent, pure-play asset manager. The company provides active investment solutions and products for institutions, financial intermediaries and private investors. The core investment business is complemented by private labelling services, which include management company and other support services to third-party asset managers. GAM employs around 850 people in 14 countries with investment centres in London, Cambridge, Zurich, Hong Kong, New York, Milan and Lugano. The investment managers are supported by an extensive global distribution network. The Group has AuM of CHF 135.7 billion1 (USD 136.1 billion) as at 30 September 2019.

Headquartered in Zurich, GAM is listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange with the symbol 'GAM'.

Disclaimer regarding forward-looking statements

This press release by GAM Holding AG ('the Company') includes forward-looking statements that reflect the Company's intentions, beliefs or current expectations and projections about the Company's future results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects, strategies, opportunities and the industry in which it operates. Forward-looking statements involve all matters that are not historical facts. The Company has tried to identify those forward-looking statements by using words such as 'may', 'will', 'would', 'should', 'expect', 'intend', 'estimate', 'anticipate', 'project', 'believe', 'seek', 'plan', 'predict', 'continue' and similar expressions. Such statements are made on the basis of assumptions and expectations which, although the Company believes them to be reasonable at this time, may prove to be erroneous.

These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results of operations, financial condition, liquidity, performance, prospects or opportunities, as well as those of the markets it serves or intends to serve, to differ materially from those expressed in, or suggested by, these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause those differences include, but are not limited to: changing business or other market conditions, legislative, fiscal and regulatory developments, general economic conditions, and the Company's ability to respond to trends in the financial services industry. Additional factors could cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially. The Company expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release any update of, or revisions to, any forward-looking statements in this press release and any change in the Company's expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which these forward-looking statements are based, except as required by applicable law or regulation.

Anhang