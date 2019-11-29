YUYUAN JEWELRY & FASHION GROUP: Laomiao jewelry form China aroused ins craze with the oriental cultural charm

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 29, 2019 / Since the cooperation series between Laomiao Jewelry and international jewelry designer Baobao Wan was unveiled in New York Times Square, the famous Chinese jewelry brand Laomiao Jewelry has recently become a popular topic on ins.

This is not only a symbol of Chinese jewelry going to the world, but also an aesthetic presentation of oriental cultural charm. China's excellent traditional culture and ingenious jewelry skills have attracted global attention!

Laomiao Jewelry, a classic oriental masterpiece, has paid great attention to the fashion interpretation of Chinese elements since its creation. On the basis of inheriting and carrying forward the Chinese traditional good luck culture, keeping up with the trend, controlling the trend with ancient classics, displaying unique "new Chinese style" flavor, and combining new technology and method, it will continuously introduce jewelry works with original, commercial and artistic features to send oriental fashion to the world.

It is reported that the jewelry designer cooperating with Laomiao Jewelry this time is Baobao Wan. She comes from a well-known Chinese family and founded Baobao Wan fine Jewelry. Her design style is famous for its bold and interesting designs combined with rich cultural colors. Jewelry products designed by her are generally highly sought after by both Chinese and western celebrities.

This time, the cooperation of "Laomiao X Bao Bao Wan", which shocked the social circle, draws on the modern significance of traditional Chinese lucky culture. The beautiful implication and elegant artistic expression are combined into one. With the help of traditional Chinese design elements such as bamboo, red pocket, bat, vase, abacus and so on, the auspicious implication is expressed through colorful background of different rare materials. Among them, Standing high series are especially praised by jewelry lovers. The bamboo joints draw the outline of noble and elegant verve one after another, hoping to keep rising in life. The exquisite design focuses on showing the self-awakening of women in the new era, releasing the temperament of famous women, encouraging women to follow the inner strength, creating infinite possibilities in the unlimited life course, publicizing their unique self-confidence and enjoying the shining moments created by themselves!

Laomiao Jewelry will define the new Chinese style with more and more unique jewelry pieces to show the world the traditional ancient charm and modern fashion of eastern jewelry. Meanwhile, the eastern good fortune represented by Laomiao Jewelry will bring blessings to all parts of the world.

