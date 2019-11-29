Change in number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ)

PRESS RELEASE

November 29, 2019

During November, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona AB (publ) ("Saniona") has increased due to exercising of options issued pursuant to the employee option program 2015/2019 that Saniona decided upon on the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2015 for certain employees and key consultants in Saniona. As of November 29, 2019, the registered number of shares and votes in Saniona amounts to 28,412,519.

For more information, please contact

Thomas Feldthus, EVP and CFO, Saniona. Mobile: +45 2210 9957, E-mail: tf@saniona.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 8 a.m. CET on November 29, 2019.

