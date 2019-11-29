

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence rose to the highest level in five months in November, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Friday.



The consumer confidence index rose to a seasonally adjusted 38.7 in November from 36.2 in October. Economists had expected a score of 37.0.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the index reflecting households' inclination to buy durable consumer goods rose to 35.3 in November, and the index for income growth increased to 40.1.



The indicators measuring overall livelihood improved to 38.0, and the employment perception grew to 41.4 in November.



The latest survey was conducted on November 15 covering 8,400 households with two or more persons.



