Quant AB: Interim Report June - September 2019

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- June-September

Net sales for the period increased by 4.8% to EUR 47.9 (45.7) million due to the acquisition of Sataservice in August 2018 . Organically, net sales decreased by 1.4%

(45.7) million due to the acquisition of Sataservice in . Organically, net sales decreased by 1.4% During the quarter three contracts were won, one contract was renewed, three contracts were lost, and two contracts were divested, which on balance affected the contract portfolio negatively. Portfolio run rate annualized net sales at the end of the quarter was EUR 178.4 million , compared to EUR 186.6 million during the second quarter of 2019

, compared to during the second quarter of 2019 Operating profit amounted to EUR 0.5 million , compared to a loss of EUR -1.1 million prior year

, compared to a loss of prior year Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 3.8 million from EUR 3.0 million prior year, excluding the effect of implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. Adjusted EBITDA with IFRS 16 implementation was EUR 4.9 million . Currency effects had a minor negative effect in the period

from prior year, excluding the effect of implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. Adjusted EBITDA with IFRS 16 implementation was . Currency effects had a minor negative effect in the period Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 7.6 (0.9) million, of which change in working capital amounted to EUR 6.2 (4.0) million

(0.9) million, of which change in working capital amounted to (4.0) million Net loss amounted to EUR -1.7 million compared to a loss of EUR -5.0 million prior year

compared to a loss of prior year The Adjusted EBITDA for Discontinued operations was EUR -0.5 (-0.7) million and the net loss was EUR -1.5 (-1.2) million, which is not included in the reported numbers above.

(-0.7) million and the net loss was (-1.2) million, which is not included in the reported numbers above. Group net loss for the quarter, including discontinued operations, was EUR -3.2 (-6.1) million

January-September

Net sales for the period increased by 16.7% to EUR 146.3 (125.4) million due to the acquisition of Sataservice in August 2018 . Organically, net sales was flat compared to prior year

(125.4) million due to the acquisition of Sataservice in . Organically, net sales was flat compared to prior year Operating loss amounted to EUR -1.7 million , up from a loss of EUR -1.9 million prior year

, up from a loss of prior year Adjusted EBITDA increased to EUR 10.0 million from EUR 9.0 million prior year, excluding the effect of implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. In constant currency Adjusted EBITDA would have been EUR 10.2 million . Adjusted EBITDA with IFRS 16 implementation was EUR 13.3 million

from prior year, excluding the effect of implementation of IFRS 16 Leases. In constant currency Adjusted EBITDA would have been . Adjusted EBITDA with IFRS 16 implementation was Cash flow from operating activities amounted to EUR 10.4 (-3.9) million, of which change in working capital amounted to EUR 8.9 (-3.6) million

(-3.9) million, of which change in working capital amounted to (-3.6) million Net loss amounted to EUR -6.7 million compared to EUR -14.3 million prior year

compared to prior year The Adjusted EBITDA for Discontinued operations was EUR -1.6 (-0.7) million and the net loss was EUR -17.0 (-1.8) million, which is not included in the reported numbers above. Group net loss for the first nine months of the year, including discontinued operations, was EUR -23.7 (-16.1) million

Significant events during the quarter

On September 27 , Quant announced that the Group CEO, Johan Ericsson , will retire during 2020

, Quant announced that the Group CEO, , will retire during 2020 On September 30 , Quant announced an extension of the maintenance contract with long-time partner Norilsk Nickel, and a related financing of their spare parts inventory, with a positive effect on the company's cash flow of EUR 7.2 million in the quarter

