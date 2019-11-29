HELSINKI, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Structor S.A.

Caverion Corporation has on 28 November 2019 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding in Caverion Corporation by Structor S.A., a company 100% owned by Fennogens Investments S.A. based in Luxembourg, has decreased below the thresholds of 10 and 5 per cent on 28 November 2019.

According to the notification, Structor S.A. has sold all of its shareholding, 17,565,000 shares that represented 12.64% of shares and voting rights in Caverion Corporation. Out of these, 14,169,850 shares have been sold to Structor S.A.'s parent company, Fennogens Investments S.A., representing 10.2% of shares and voting rights in Caverion Corporation. According to the notification, the holding of Structor S.A. in Caverion is 0 shares on 28 November 2019, corresponding to 0% per cent of Caverion's shares and voting rights.

The notification is made following the reorganisation of Ehrnrooth family's shareholding in Caverion, where Structor S.A. has sold its entire shareholding in Caverion to its parent company Fennogens Investments S.A. and other family-owned investment companies. The shareholding in Caverion that was held by Structor S.A. remains fully in the possession of the same ultimate beneficiary owners.

Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the notification.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:



% shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments % of Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0% 0% 0% Position of previous notification (if applicable) 12.64% 0% 12.64%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares Number of shares

and voting rights % of shares and voting rights

Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) FI4000062781 14,169,850 0 10.2% 0% SUBTOTAL A 14,169,850 10.2%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:













Type of financial instrument Expiration date Exercise/ Conversion Period Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SUBTOTAL B N/A



Information relating to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For further information:

Milena Hæggström

Head of Investor Relations and External Communications

tel. +358-40-5581-328

milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

