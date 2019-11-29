Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0ERKS ISIN: FI0009013429 Ticker-Symbol: C1C 
Berlin
29.11.19
09:14 Uhr
29,820 Euro
-0,300
-1,00 %
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Helsinki 25
1-Jahres-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CARGOTEC CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
30,020
30,140
09:49
30,020
30,120
09:49
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
29.11.2019 | 09:05
72 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Cargotec Corporation: MacGregor secures orders worth approximately EUR 8 million for port development and naval projects in Europe

CARGOTEC CORPORATION, PRESS RELEASE, 29 NOVEMBER 2019 AT 10 AM EET

MacGregor, part of Cargotec, has secured orders to provide MacGregor equipment to a European port development project and TTS products to a naval project, also in Europe, with a total value of approximately EUR 8 million. The orders were booked into Cargotec's fourth quarter 2019 order intake, with deliveries planned to commence during the fourth quarter of 2020 and completed during the first quarter of 2022.

A TTS technical solution is being applied to the port development project, and MacGregor's strong position and references leveraged in the naval project.

'This is an excellent example of the combined strength of MacGregor and TTS, with an enhanced ability to offer customer specific solutions through our collective expertise and broader portfolio of products and services,' says Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.


For further information, please contact

Magnus Sjöberg, Senior Vice President, Merchant Solutions Division, MacGregor.
Tel. +46 31 850 919, magnus.sjoberg@macgregor.com

Robin Thuillier, Communications Director, MacGregor
Tel. +65 9730 4301, robin.thuillier@macgregor.com

MacGregor is a leader in intelligent maritime cargo and load handling with a strong portfolio of MacGregor, Hatlapa, NMF, Porsgrunn, Pusnes, Rapp, Triplex and TTS products, services and solutions, all designed to perform with the sea.

Shipbuilders, shipowners and operators are able to optimise the lifetime profitability, safety, reliability and environmental sustainability of their operations by working in close cooperation with MacGregor. www.macgregor.com

MacGregor is part of Cargotec. Cargotec's (Nasdaq Helsinki: CGCBV) sales in 2018 totalled approximately EUR 3.3 billion and it employs around 13,000 people worldwide.

© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)