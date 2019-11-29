Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A0KEQC ISIN: ZAE000081949 Ticker-Symbol: IYYA 
Frankfurt
29.11.19
09:15 Uhr
5,150 Euro
-0,050
-0,96 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
INVESTEC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTEC LIMITED 5-Tage-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
5-Tage-Chart
INVESTEC
INVESTEC LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
INVESTEC LIMITED5,150-0,96 %
INVESTEC PLC5,184-0,42 %