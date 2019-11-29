Anzeige
Mehr »
Lynx Broker
Login
Freitag, 29.11.2019 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 620 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A1W0D0 ISIN: FI4000062781 Ticker-Symbol: C7O 
Frankfurt
29.11.19
08:05 Uhr
6,650 Euro
-0,210
-3,06 %
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
CAVERION OYJ Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
CAVERION OYJ 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,150
7,210
09:48
PR Newswire
29.11.2019 | 09:19
67 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Notification According to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of Change in Holdings in Caverion Corporation Shares: Fennogens Investments S.A.

HELSINKI, Finland, Nov. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Caverion Corporation Stock exchange release 29 November 2019 at 9.35 a.m. EET.

Notification according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act of change in holdings in Caverion Corporation shares: Fennogens Investments S.A.

Caverion Corporation has on 28 November 2019 received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Markets Act, according to which the holding of Caverion Corporation by Fennogens Investments S.A. based in Luxembourg has increased above the thresholds of 5 and 10 per cent on 28 November 2019.

According to the notification, Fennogens Investments S.A. has bought 14,169,850 shares in Caverion Corporation from its 100% owned subsidiary Structor S.A, representing 10.2% of shares and voting rights in Caverion Corporation.

The notification is made following the reorganisation of Ehrnrooth family's shareholding in Caverion, where Structor S.A. has sold its entire shareholding in Caverion to its parent company Fennogens Investments S.A. and other family-owned investment companies. The shareholding in Caverion that was held by Structor S.A. remains fully in the possession of the same ultimate beneficiary owners.

Caverion has one share series, each share entitling to one vote. Caverion's registered total number of shares amounting to 138,920,092 has been used in the calculation of percentages for the notification.

Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification:


% shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments

% of total

Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached

10.2%

0%

10.2%

Position of previous notification (if applicable)

N/A

N/A

N/A

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:

A: Shares and voting rights:

Class/type of shares

Number of shares
and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights


Direct
(SMA 9:5)

Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

Direct
(SMA 9:5)


Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7)

FI4000062781

14,169,850

0

10.2%

0%

SUBTOTAL A

14,169,850

10.2%

B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:

Type of
financial instrument

Expiration date

Exercise/
Conversion Period

Physical or
cash settlement

Number of
shares and voting rights

% of shares and voting rights

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A

N/A


SUBTOTAL B

N/A

N/A

Information relating to the person subject to the notification obligation

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

CAVERION CORPORATION

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki, principal media, www.caverion.com

For further information:

Milena Hæggström
Head of Investor Relations and External Communications
Tel. +358-40-5581-328
milena.haeggstrom@caverion.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/caverion/r/notification-according-to-chapter-9--section-10-of-the-finnish-securities-markets-act-of-change-in-h,c2975803

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/14078/2975803/1152603.pdf

Release

© 2019 PR Newswire